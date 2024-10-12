Open in App
    • Leader Telegram

    Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press

    By AP,

    2 days ago

    UNDATED (AP) — Wake Forest's fee for canceling next year's football game at No. 9 Mississippi is essentially covered by its new deal for a home-and-home series against Oregon State. Ole Miss and Oregon State both recently provided their respective contracts with the North Carolina-based private institution in response to a public-records request from The Associated Press. Wake Forest's deal with Ole Miss signed in 2014 requires the school to pay $750,000 for the cancellation of the September 2025 game. That matches the amount Oregon State will pay Wake Forest for an October 2025 home game and the return trip in September 2029.

    DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the sons of Duke great Carlos Boozer, are following their father's footsteps to play basketball for the Blue Devils. The two announced their commitment to Duke in a video posted to The Players' Tribune. The two are considered five-star players. Cameron is a 6-foot-9 power forward rated No. 2 overall by ESPN.com. Cayden is a 6-5 guard rated as No. 17 in ESPN's 100 top college prospects. The Boozer brothers will join Duke for next season.

    UNDATED (AP) — No. 22 Pitt is back in the national rankings and back in contention in the ACC. The Panthers are off to their best start at 5-0 since 1991. Another win when they play Cal on Saturday would make them 6-0 for the first time since Dan Marino was quarterback in 1982. Alabama transfer Eli Holstein leads the way for Pitt at quarterback. He's third nationally at 366 yards a game. Cal is trying for its first ACC win in its debut season in the league. Elsewhere, Virginia hopes to continue its strong start when it faces Louisville, which has lost two straight.

