Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Leader Telegram

    Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

    By AP,

    2 days ago

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona State spoiled Utah quarterback Cameron Rising’s return with a 27-19 victory over the 16th-ranked Utes. The Sun Devils lost quarterback Sam Leavitt for most of the second quarter, yet found a way to pull out the biggest win of second-year coach Kenny Dillingham’s career. Skattebo had a lot to do with it. On a run in the third quarter, Arizona State’s contact-seeking running back broke several tackles, put his hand down to keep his balance and stiff-armed another tackler for a 50-yard touchdown run. Skattebo put the game all but out of reach in the fourth quarter, breaking a tackle then outrunning Utah’s defense for a 47-yard touchdown dash. Rising threw three interceptions after missing three games with a finger injury.

    UNDATED (AP) — A light week in the Big 12 is highlighted by No. 18 Kansas State and Colorado renewing their rivalry. The teams were both members of the Big 12 until Colorado left for the Pac-12 in 2010. Now the Buffaloes are back in the Big 12 and both teams are near the top of the conference standings. Kansas State had a bye after beating up on Oklahoma State and Colorado is on a three-game winning streak. No. 16 Utah also plays at surprising Arizona State, with six teams having a bye.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Friday, October 11, 2024
    Leader Telegram3 days ago
    The pandas are coming! The pandas are coming!
    Leader Telegram3 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Austin Stowell is emotional about playing stoic Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'
    Leader Telegram3 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard9 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    AP PHOTOS: An elephant procession for Dussehra draws a crowd in the former Mysore kingdom
    Leader Telegram13 hours ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz1 day ago
    The NBA's parity era is here, with 6 champions in 6 years. Now Boston will try to buck that trend
    Leader Telegram9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy