Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona State spoiled Utah quarterback Cameron Rising’s return with a 27-19 victory over the 16th-ranked Utes. The Sun Devils lost quarterback Sam Leavitt for most of the second quarter, yet found a way to pull out the biggest win of second-year coach Kenny Dillingham’s career. Skattebo had a lot to do with it. On a run in the third quarter, Arizona State’s contact-seeking running back broke several tackles, put his hand down to keep his balance and stiff-armed another tackler for a 50-yard touchdown run. Skattebo put the game all but out of reach in the fourth quarter, breaking a tackle then outrunning Utah’s defense for a 47-yard touchdown dash. Rising threw three interceptions after missing three games with a finger injury.

UNDATED (AP) — A light week in the Big 12 is highlighted by No. 18 Kansas State and Colorado renewing their rivalry. The teams were both members of the Big 12 until Colorado left for the Pac-12 in 2010. Now the Buffaloes are back in the Big 12 and both teams are near the top of the conference standings. Kansas State had a bye after beating up on Oklahoma State and Colorado is on a three-game winning streak. No. 16 Utah also plays at surprising Arizona State, with six teams having a bye.