Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Leader Telegram

    CVTC highlights safety, connects industry professionals at Safety Day conference

    By Matthew Baughman Leader-Telegram staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUPpl_0vy4Ln3d00

    EAU CLAIRE — At Chippewa Valley Technical College, many people including safety managers, HR professionals and more were all focused on “safety and health” at Safety Day.

    As an annual conference for the technical college, Claire Lindstrom, Business Development and Continuing Education Specialist at CVTC, said the event has been going on for at least five years, but potentially more.

    “We have area professionals who have safety as part of their role…” she said. “The day is all about learning and getting up to date on skills and changes that might be happening in the safety world. We always have OSHA doing an update on any OSHA standards or things that have changed. It is a day for learning and networking with others in the field.”

    The event also serves as an opportunity to highlight some of their safety instructors at the college. Through many discussions throughout the day, presenters and industry professionals talk about topics covering stress, learning how to minimize workplace incidents, mentoring, OSHA standards, hearing loss prevention and more.

    For this year’s event, 100 attendees coming from a range of places throughout the 11 counties where CVTC branches are located gathered in the Energy Education Center in Eau Claire on Friday, Oct. 4.

    Lindstrom said their hope is to also stay up to date with industries and business on a range of topics. One new discussion session this year targeted artificial intelligence, or AI, and technology’s role in environmental, health and safety fields. In that regard, the discussion is not necessarily how AI or technology poses a risk to safety and health but is more focused on the utility that these industries and businesses, which deal with safety and health, can utilize it.

    Cory White, who spoke at Safety Day on behalf of Small Business EHS, said AI in modern technology plays a huge factor in industry because of its potential for usage in an administrative capacity.

    “There are programs, policies, training — there are a ton of things that have to happen behind the scenes before you actually present that information to the employees,” he said. “If we can use AI and technology to automate that piece, we can focus on the important pieces about actually getting face to face with our employees versus having to sit in front of a computer. I like to say that we are automating the administrative ‘mumbo jumbo’ so we can do that 25% of work that is really going to save someone’s life, protect the environment, protect the community, continue to make the parts or provide the services we need to do to make the community what it should be.”

    While there are certain things to be careful of with this technology, White said he likes to look at the good ones. In his presentation, he highlighted a number of programs which have proved to be beneficial and aided him as a consultant.

    “There is so much we can do right now with it, and people don’t know — especially in the safety world,” he said.

    While safety is the major focus of the convention, Lindstrom also said it connects safety experts and professionals across the industry to create a network for others and themselves. It helps their college serve the community in that regard, alongside highlighting the importance of safety throughout the day.

    “It is just a great way to connect with our local community, help bring other resources into the college, provide information to our local community and it’s a way to continue to spread the word about the importance of safety and giving people those resources…” said Lindstrom. “I really hope that they take away some good tips, tricks and skills and maybe something new they can bring back to their workplace.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    An unusual hurricane season goes from ultra quiet to record busy and spawns Helene and Milton
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
    Leader Telegram4 hours ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Bill introduced to award 1980 'Miracle On Ice' US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Melinda French Gates will give $250M to women's health groups globally through a new open call
    Leader Telegram8 hours ago
    A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
    Leader Telegram5 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    What to know about Hurricane Milton as it speeds toward Florida
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Nobel Prize in chemistry is being awarded in Stockholm
    Leader Telegram10 hours ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    US considers asking court to break up Google as it weighs remedies in the antitrust case
    Leader Telegram12 hours ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Florida Property Owner Faces Foreclosure Auction After $17.3 Million Court Defeat
    Akeena12 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    States sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children
    Leader Telegram1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy