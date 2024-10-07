Blugolds 'March the Vote' to get all students ready, informed for the election

EAU CLAIRE — With less than a month until the election, organizations and student groups want University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students to have everything they need to vote on Nov. 5.

“I feel like there are a lot of students on campus who want to vote and want to be involved,” said Mei Bean, UW-Eau Claire student and president of the Sociology Club. “But when they move away from home, those rules about where to vote and how kind of get blurred. When you move onto campus you hear that you need proof of residence, but if you’re in the residence halls you don’t really get a utility statement and not a lot of students get bank statements sent to their dorm.”

Encouraging participation in civic duty, Bean explained that on-campus residents are part of a registry which gives them proof of residence. In aiming to help with other questions, students could get answers to inquiries like where to vote or what district they live in.

Stands talking about voter registration and a number of other political topics put on stands on Garfield Ave. on UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus Monday evening. The event also included food, and a performance from Blugold Marching Band and a march around campus.

With the main focus of the event being encouraging students to get ready, go out and vote, another aspect of the “Walk the Vote” event was that it was non-partisan.

“I think it is important to promote the different ideas that we foster on this campus…” said Bean. “Every student deserves to feel that they are safe on their campus to express their ideas politically, religiously or however they feel, so it is important for us to stay as non-partisan and impartial as we can on everything.”

UW-Eau Claire’s McIntyre Library also helped the event by serving in an advisory capacity.

“We wanted the library to be seen as an epicenter of information which is credible information, because there is a wave of misinformation out there,” said Helena Sumbulla, student engagement librarian. “The library is really tackling this at multiple different levels. Whether it be the education courses we as librarians teach or whether it be putting on events like this, we like to encourage engagement amongst our students and that they can fact check the things they can read online.”

Continuing, she said, “An event like this is for us to encourage that student engagement because the policies that are enacted today are going to affect our youngest voters, and that is going to be students on this campus who may have never voted before… We really wanted them to encourage them to use their voices and get engaged in the democratic process early so that they can see that their voices have an impact, not just on the national but especially on the local level.”

For Sumbulla, her hope is that students get the chance to see what is happening on campus and feel motivated to register to vote as early as they can. For Bean, she hopes students can see how their vote will matter in the coming election and be ready for it.

“I want for students, especially our freshmen that just moved here or even our seniors who are graduating, to have no questions going into the election — having no questions about what they need, where to go or anything like that,” said Bean.