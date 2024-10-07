Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Leader Telegram

    Australia and China seek first wins in third round of Asian World Cup qualifying

    By By JOHN DUERDEN - Associated Press,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zf6Pl_0vxzG0kJ00

    Australia hosts China in Adelaide on Thursday as both sides seek their first wins in the third round of Asian qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

    The Socceroos are in fifth place in Group C, with one point in two games, with China in sixth and last after losing both matches.

    After a shock 1-0 home loss to Bahrain and a surprise 0-0 draw with Indonesia in September, Graham Arnold stepped down as Australia coach after six years in the job. Tony Popovic was swiftly appointed.

    “This campaign hasn’t started the best, but I know there’s enough time and enough games to really be aiming for that top spot to go through automatically,” Popovic, who led Western Sydney Wanderers to the 2014 Asian Champions League title, said.

    Popovic has promised improvements as Australia chase a sixth successive World Cup appearance.

    “The team maybe looked a little bit flat,” he said. “I don’t think it’ll take too much to change the way we play ... we do it with the energy, we do it with the desire, and we do it with a speed and dynamic type of play that I think the players will enjoy.”

    China, seeking a return to the World Cup since its first and only appearance in 2002, is in a worse position. A 7-0 thrashing in Japan was followed by a home defeat to Saudi Arabia, despite the visitors playing with 10 men for most of the game. China has dropped to 91st in the world rankings, its lowest in eight years, and will be without injured star forward Wu Lei in Australia.

    The top two teams in the group meet when Saudi Arabia hosts Japan in Jeddah. Japan then returns home to take on Australia five days later.

    “We have games against two of the strongest teams in Asia awaiting,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “As we’ve always done, we’ll prepare the best we can to win each match.”

    Despite winning both games so far, 7-0 against China and 5-0 against Bahrain, Japan has lost all previous three games in Saudi Arabia.

    “The hardest thing is the battle against the heat. Whether we can perform to our level will be key,” Moriyasu said.

    The top two from each of the three six-team groups qualify automatically for the 2026 tournament while the third- and fourth-place finishers progress to a fourth round to compete for two more places.

    In Group B, South Korea travels to Amman to take on Jordan for the third time in 2024. The first was a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the Asian Cup and then Jordan won 2-0 in the semifinal. Jurgen Klinsmann was then fired as South Korea coach and succeeded by Hong Myung-bo.

    South Korea will be without captain Son Heung-min. The Tottenham Hotspur star has a hamstring injury which means the goal-scoring burden is likely to fall on Hwang Hee-chan, another English Premier League attacker who plays for Wolverhampton.

    Elsewhere in Group B, Iraq hosts the Palestinian team in Basra while Oman and Kuwait meet.

    In Group A, Uzbekistan and Iran have won both games so far and meet in Tashkent. Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, is seeking a first win in the third round and hosts Kyrgyzstan while North Korea travels to the United Arab Emirates.

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    An unusual hurricane season goes from ultra quiet to record busy and spawns Helene and Milton
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    Bill introduced to award 1980 'Miracle On Ice' US hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals
    Leader Telegram1 day ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
    Leader Telegram4 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
    Leader Telegram5 hours ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Melinda French Gates will give $250M to women's health groups globally through a new open call
    Leader Telegram8 hours ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    The Nobel Prize in chemistry is being awarded in Stockholm
    Leader Telegram10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy