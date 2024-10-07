Open in App
    Eau Claire Police Department says goodbye to three command staff members

    By Angela Curio Leader-Telegram staff,

    1 days ago

    

    EAU CLAIRE — Three command staff members of the Eau Claire Police Department are retiring, representing a total of 75 years of dedicated services to the community.

    Deputy Chief Chad Hoyord retires on Friday and said he has mixed emotions.

    “First of all, I’m excited about the next chapter in my life,” he said. “On the other hand, I’m leaving an organization that’s been exceptional. I’ve been truly blessed in so many ways for the last 29 years.”

    Hoyord began his career in 1995 as a patrol officer. Since then, he’s had many positions including his most recent as the deputy chief of police.

    “I’ve been very fortunate,” he said. “Things kind of fell into place for me. When I was promoted into different positions, I was able to work at those positions and another opportunity would happen.”

    During his time as a lieutenant starting in 2005, he served the Special Services Bureau and the Patrol Division where he developed the Sergeant Training Program and played a vital role in implementing the Problem-Oriented Policing philosophy.

    “Many many years ago, there was a lot of reactive policing,” he said. “The communication center would get a call and you would respond to it. Problem-oriented policing tries to engage with the community and identify what the problems (are). (It’s) working and creating partnerships with those community members and businesses to try to come up with solutions.”

    He gave an example of his efforts in improving things on Water Street.

    “We came together with leaders from the university, the bar association, (and) brought in the neighborhood association,” he said. “We started talking through the issues and trying to figure out how to make things safer. (It was) just listening to people explain the issues and coming up with some solutions.”

    Now that he is retiring, he is looking forward to woodworking, spending time with family, as well as eventually finding a job in the private sector.

    “That’s one of the advantages of being in law enforcement,” he said. We get to retire pretty young. I will be 53, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of your life either.”

    The Eau Claire Police Department is also expressing their gratitude for Lieutenant Greg Weber, who retired on September 12 after 24 years, and Lieutenant Ryan Dahlgren who will retire in December after 21 years of service.

    Weber played a key role in developing the Police Training Program and worked to foster relationships with the leaders in the community. Dahlgren is a founding member of the Honor Guard team. The police department, in their press release, said he “has been a shining example of public service and leadership.”

    “Both Ryan Dahlgren and Lieutenant Greg Weber have been instrumental in how the police department is run,” said Hoyord. “They will truly be missed.”

    Hoyord expressed confidence that the Eau Claire Police Department would remain in good hands.

    “We have retirements that happen each year and there are a lot of really talented people,” he said. “I am very confident (in) the people that are stepping up. There’s a big promotion ceremony that’s going on on Monday where these individuals will be identified. They’ll be ready to go when they get into the positions.”

