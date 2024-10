Buchanan District Library begins expansion project

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan District Library is gaining new space, even though you’d never know it from the outside.

“This building has always been full of potential,” said Meg Paulette Perez, Library Director. “All of us here at the Library are so excited to see the transformation continue.”

The Buchanan District Library is located at 128 E Front Street, in a building first owned by Clark Equipment and later by Electro-Voice. The Library had previously been located a few blocks away at 117 E Front Street (now home to the Roti Roti Art Center). In 2001, the Library separated from the City of Buchanan and formed a district library, supported by its own millage, and moved into the larger building on the corner of Front Street and Days Avenue, part of Buchanan’s historic downtown.

“Our location is one of our strengths,” said Molly Thornton, President of the Library Board and owner of Union Coffee House and Café, also in downtown Buchanan. “We’re in the heart of everything happening in Buchanan, and it’s amazing to be able to expand and grow right where we are.”

The new construction at the Library will consist of a large community room and kitchenette on the second floor of the building, as well as the addition of bathrooms to the second floor and upgrades to the stairwells to access this previously unused space. An elevator was added during an earlier phase of construction. The community room will be able to host groups of up to 100 people and will feature large picture windows overlooking Front Street.

“That’s the part I’m the most excited about,” said Perez. “I have this very clear picture of having a program or concert on a beautiful winter day, watching snow fall over our lovely little downtown. It’s going to be gorgeous.”

The new space will be used for library programs for all ages, and will also be available to the community to use for meetings and gatherings of all kinds.

“This will truly be a public space,” said Perez. “From book clubs to baby showers, pretty much anything is possible.”

Construction began on October 22 and is expected to last about four months. This project is funded by a combination of library funds saved and invested over the last several years as well as grants and individual donations. Donations are still being accepted to help the Library reach its final fundraising goal, and donors will be recognized on a “community bookshelf” art installation in the new space.

“We decided it was time to move forward because we are really in need of more space for all we do,” said Perez. “But we could use more support to help us complete this project without straining our budget or asking for a millage increase. Show everyone you stand with the Library by making a donation so we can include you on our community bookshelf!”

More information can be found on the library’s website, www.buchananlibrary.org , or by contacting the Library Director at 269.695.3681 or m.paulette@buchananlibrary.org.

