    Buchanan boys, girls cross country teams win Lakeland Conference championships

    By Max Harden,

    2 days ago
    NILES TOWNSHIP — The Buchanan boys and girls cross country teams both won the Lakeland Conference Championship Meet hosted by Brandywine Tuesday.

    The girls defeated Berrien Springs 28-46 and Brandywine 28-51. Buchanan’s Madeline Young took first place with a time of 20:38, Brandywine’s Miley Young (21:30.1) and Allison Murray (21:42) placed second and fifth and Dowagiac’s Sadie Bonczynski (21:30.1) third.

    Four Bucks placed in the top 10: Young, freshman Avery Mollberg (fourth, 21:40), junior Makynna Williams (sixth, 21:43) and Isabelle Overmyer (ninth, 22:25).

    On the boys’ side, Buchanan beat Berrien Springs 26-31. Dowagiac senior Owen Saylor placed first with a time of 16:52. The Bucks placed six runners in the top 10: Liam McBeth (third, 16:56), Jack Sherwood (fifth, 17:49), Jacob Kuntz (sixth, 17:58), Coy Weinberg (eighth, 18:33), John Keser (ninth, 18:47.1) and Brodie Bryans (18:47.8).

    Brandywine junior Cody Hoskins placed 21st with a time of 23:54.

    The post Buchanan boys, girls cross country teams win Lakeland Conference championships appeared first on Leader Publications .

