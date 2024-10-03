Under The Harvest Moon Festival returns Oct. 12

DOWAGIAC — Michigan’s colorful autumn will take center stage in Dowagiac at the 13th annual Under the Harvest Moon Festival Saturday, Oct. 12.

“All the best parts of fall will be on full display in Dowagiac’s downtown,” said Matt Money, Marketing and Event Coordinator for the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce. “From tractors to pumpkins, and cider to much more – it’s a celebration of the season.”

The day kicks off with a Pancake Breakfast Fly-In at the Dowagiac Airport, where planes arrive, and the public is welcome to attend a breakfast fundraiser supporting the Dowagiac Fire Department from 7 to 11 a.m.

The festival’s centerpiece is an open-air marketplace, featuring more than 50 vendors offering antiques, artisanal and handcrafted goods, fall produce and sweet treats. Vendors will be present from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment will include displays of both new and vintage farm tractors, along with live music from South Bend’s The Hillsiders.

Also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local church, The Bridge, will host activities for children, Hidden Acres Safe Haven will provide a petting zoo, and Bad Axe Billy’s Axe Throwing offers even more excitement.

The library will feature a Story Sketching workshop from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and a kids make and take activity from 11 a.m. to noon.

When night falls, things will get spookier at Beckwith Theater with Dowagiac District Library’s Horror Prom. Guests 17-and-up can put on their most “killer” outfit and enjoy a special screening of Stephen King’s “Carrie”. Cocktails start at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Central Produce, Renewal By Andersen, UHY, US Lumber, and Xfinity.

Visit dowagiacchamber.com or the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the most up to date festival information.

