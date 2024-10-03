Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Leader Publications

    Under The Harvest Moon Festival returns Oct. 12

    By Submitted,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN9lh_0vt1XFoP00

    DOWAGIAC — Michigan’s colorful autumn will take center stage in Dowagiac at the 13th annual Under the Harvest Moon Festival Saturday, Oct. 12.

    “All the best parts of fall will be on full display in Dowagiac’s downtown,” said Matt Money, Marketing and Event Coordinator for the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce. “From tractors to pumpkins, and cider to much more – it’s a celebration of the season.”

    The day kicks off with a Pancake Breakfast Fly-In at the Dowagiac Airport, where planes arrive, and the public is welcome to attend a breakfast fundraiser supporting the Dowagiac Fire Department from 7 to 11 a.m.

    The festival’s centerpiece is an open-air marketplace, featuring more than 50 vendors offering antiques, artisanal and handcrafted goods, fall produce and sweet treats. Vendors will be present from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entertainment will include displays of both new and vintage farm tractors, along with live music from South Bend’s The Hillsiders.

    Also from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., local church, The Bridge, will host activities for children, Hidden Acres Safe Haven will provide a petting zoo, and Bad Axe Billy’s Axe Throwing offers even more excitement.

    The library will feature a Story Sketching workshop from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and a kids make and take activity from 11 a.m. to noon.

    When night falls, things will get spookier at Beckwith Theater with Dowagiac District Library’s Horror Prom. Guests 17-and-up can put on their most “killer” outfit and enjoy a special screening of Stephen King’s “Carrie”. Cocktails start at 6:30 p.m., and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

    The event is sponsored by Central Produce, Renewal By Andersen, UHY, US Lumber, and Xfinity.

    Visit dowagiacchamber.com or the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the most up to date festival information.

    The post Under The Harvest Moon Festival returns Oct. 12 appeared first on Leader Publications .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díazlast hour
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy