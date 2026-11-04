🔧 Lead, SD Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lead’s outdoor and tourism scene is fueling some solid hands-on jobs right now. If you like working with your hands and being outside, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Webby Landscaping & Masonry

Webby Landscaping & Masonry Location: Lead, SD (travel to area job sites)

(travel to area job sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$30/hr DOE, minimum 35 hrs/week, many weeks 40–50 hrs with optional overtime

Lead a small garden maintenance crew doing pruning, planting, trimming, and other landscape work. This role is great if you have experience, like physical work, and want benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO after 1 year) plus paid travel time and use of a company vehicle.

Employer: Spearfish Canyon Lodge

Location: Lead, SD (Spearfish Canyon Resorts)

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $50,000–$65,000 total compensation DOE

Run maintenance for the lodge, restaurant, and property while also leading UTV, Slingshot, and snowmobile rental operations. Comes with free food, uniforms, employee discounts, PTO, bonuses, and insurance options, ideal for someone who enjoys both tools and guest-facing work in a scenic, fast-paced setting.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.