NASCAR Slaps Hocevar And Berry With Points Penalties After Martinsville

Photo by: Gary A. Vasquez

NASCAR finally acted after a messy weekend at Martinsville Speedway. The sanctioning body fined Carson Hocevar $100,000 and docked him 25 championship points. Josh Berry got hit with a $50,000 fine and the same 25-point penalty. These moves came on Tuesday, just days before the season finale. The league cited “Multiple violations of the code of conduct” for Hocevar, according to the Daily Downforce. This decision changes the playoff picture before the final race even starts.

The penalties hit both drivers right when they needed points most. Hocevar drove the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet. He brake-checked Austin Cindric and intentionally spun out to cause a caution. Cindric had to leave the race early due to damage. Spire Motorsports suspended Hocevar for the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Justin Haley will drive the car this weekend instead. Hocevar now sits in 13th place in the standings. He started the weekend in 12th. He could drop as low as 16th among the playoff drivers. He is only 35 points ahead of Chris Buescher for the last spot.

The Cost of Bad Behavior

Josh Berry faced similar trouble. He brake-checked Ryan Blaney, leaving the No. 12 Team Penske Ford with heavy damage. Blaney went behind the wall late in the race. Berry was the top non-playoff driver for the first nine races. He climbed from 33rd to 21st in the standings. The 25-point penalty knocked him back to 22nd. He now trails Todd Gilliland of Front Row Motorsports. Berry would have had a chance to finish as high as 19th. Now he can finish no higher than 20th. He might drop to 26th place by Sunday.

The league also punished the pit crew for Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford. James Price and Samuel Wright got two-race suspensions for a loose wheel. This is a safety violation that puts drivers at risk. The crew members will miss the next two Cup Series races. This includes the Clash at Daytona later in the year. NASCAR has zero tolerance for loose wheels on pit road. The rules are clear, and the team broke them.

This weekend is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The track is a 1.5-mile oval with four turns. The race is 267 laps long. Carson Hocevar cannot gain any more points since he is suspended. One spot lower than he would have, he enters the weekend. The gap between him and the cutoff is now razor-thin. Chris Buescher of RFK Racing is the driver he needs to watch. If Hocevar drops to 16th, he loses his playoff spot. The math is simple. One bad call or one more penalty could end his season.

Josh Berry is in a tough spot too. He has no playoff spots to lose, but his standing in the field matters. Being 22nd means he is far from the top contenders. The penalty shows NASCAR is serious about on-track safety and conduct. Drivers cannot just run wild and expect a slap on the wrist. It tells the other 35 drivers that actions have real costs. Families watching at home want to see fair racing. They do not want to see drivers trying to wreck each other for points.

The standings look tight heading into the finale. Kyle Larson leads with 2,469 points. Christopher Bell is second with 2,402. The gap between first and last is just 270 points. Every single point counts now. A driver cannot afford to lose 25 points on a technicality.