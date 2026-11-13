The Minnesota River girls hockey team got its 2026-27 season underway Thursday night when it traveled to Windom to take on the Eagles. The offense for the Bulldogs was on fire to start the season and lit the lamp 12 times, led by hat tricks from Mara Von Bank and Olivia Haider, to earn a 12-1 victory.

Von Bank would score four goals in the win while Haider scored three goals while assisting two more for five total points. It was Haider’s first varsity hat trick. Noelle Simonette added a goal and three assists while Reese Rehm added a goal and two assists. Kenna Andresen scored once and assisted once while Maren Swenson and Rhyan Bishop each scored goals int he win.

Mel Von Bank recorded three assists while Sophe Tews and Anna Schaffler added two and one assist respectively. Zoe Hettig got the start in goal and earned the win with four saves.

Minnesota River will travel to Orono Saturday, Nov. 14, with puck drop at 3 p.m. before returning to Le Sueur Saturday, Nov. 21, for the home opener against Luverne.