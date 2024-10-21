Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Le Sueur County News

    Kasota man charged for meth possession

    2 days ago

    A Kasota man faces felony charges for allegedly possessing 27 grams of methamphetamine.

    Stephen Ray Allen, 47, is charged with a controlled substance crime in the second degree for possession of more than 25 grams of a controlled substance.

    The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Kasota City Park on April 27 at 1:13 p.m. after receiving an anonymous complaint about a man, later identified as Allen, who seemed confused and appeared to be walking around with a shovel.

    Police made contact with Allen at the Kasota Trailer Park entrance, where court documents say he appeared incoherent and discombobulated. At one point, he took a container out of his pocket and threw it on the ground. When asked what was inside, Allen responded, “methamphetamine.”

    The substance later tested positive for meth and weighed in at 27.2 grams.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    How inmates smuggle narcotics into Minnesota prisons
    CBS Minnesota15 hours ago
    Camper’s death was initially thought to be a bear attack. It was actually a brutal homicide
    The Independent5 days ago
    Delta Air Employee Charged With Selling Tens of Thousands of Dollars of Stolen Airline Property On eBay
    paddleyourownkanoo.com2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    1 killed, 1 badly hurt in crash on Apple Valley's Pilot Knob Road
    CBS Minnesota1 day ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA27 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Brandon de Wilde: 5 Decades After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune38 minutes ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy