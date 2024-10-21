Kasota man charged for meth possession

A Kasota man faces felony charges for allegedly possessing 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Stephen Ray Allen, 47, is charged with a controlled substance crime in the second degree for possession of more than 25 grams of a controlled substance.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Kasota City Park on April 27 at 1:13 p.m. after receiving an anonymous complaint about a man, later identified as Allen, who seemed confused and appeared to be walking around with a shovel.

Police made contact with Allen at the Kasota Trailer Park entrance, where court documents say he appeared incoherent and discombobulated. At one point, he took a container out of his pocket and threw it on the ground. When asked what was inside, Allen responded, “methamphetamine.”

The substance later tested positive for meth and weighed in at 27.2 grams.