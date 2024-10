Man accused of threatening law enforcement, woman in Le Sueur

A New Prague man is accused of making threats of violence against law enforcement and a Le Sueur woman in separate incidents.

Alexander Ross Litzau, 31, has been charged with two felony counts of threats of violence, misdemeanor violation of emergency communications and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, Le Sueur police were dispatched to a local residence at 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 1 for a welfare check following a call from Litzau, who said he believed people at the house were drinking and that the woman was sending him concerning text messages.

When the officer arrived, they found nothing out of the ordinary. Litzau then called law enforcement for an update, but grew increasingly argumentative after hearing the results of the welfare check. The officer said they were done speaking, due to Litzau’s language calling them a clown, but Litzau continued to call after the officer hung up.

In a subsequent call to dispatch, Litzau was reportedly swearing and yelling and continued to use profane language while speaking with the officer on the phone. During the call, Litzau reportedly said he would punch the officer in the face if he saw them in person.

The officer said they would have Litzau arrested for misuse of the emergency line if he continued to call, but a short time later, Litzau was back to yelling at dispatch again. After around 12 to 15 calls in total, Litzau was arrested by the New Prague Police Department and transported to the Le Sueur County Jail.

In another incident Sept. 17, the Le Sueur woman Litzau had called a welfare check on reported that she had received a death threat from him by voicemail. According to the charges, the voicemail contained a clear and unprovoked threat to kill the woman’s mother and father.