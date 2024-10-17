Developer seeks tax incentive to bring 35 new homes to Le Sueur

A housing developer seeking to build 35 new single-family homes south of Ridge Road is asking for a 26-year tax exemption from the city of Le Sueur in order to finance construction of the new neighborhood.

On Monday, the Le Sueur City Council agreed to call for a public hearing on Dec. 9 on the establishment of a tax increment financing district to benefit the proposed single family residential neighborhood.

City Administrator Joe Roby told the City Council that staff had been working with the developer, Road Ridge Le Sueur LLC, for the past year and a half on constructing new housing in the 11 acre plot of land south of Ridge Road and west of Distel Boulevard. After the land is prepared this spring, a homebuilder is expected to spend the next three years constructing single family homes. To support the development of new housing, the proposal calls for Ridge Road to be extended south while Distel Boulevard is extended to the west until both streets are joined.

However, the costs of curbing and grading the land, laying down new sidewalks and utility connections for housing comes with a hefty price tag. With all the costs of land preparation tacked on the developer anticipates the project pricing in at a grand total of $4.05 million, or approximately $117,000 per parcel.

That figure is unsustainable for the developer if they were to attempt to recoup their expenses through lot sales alone. Road Ridge Le Sueur LLC indicated to the city they had a deal to sell all 35 lots to a homebuilder at $50,000 per parcel. In total, the sales would bring in just $1.75 million in revenues, leaving the developer with a $2.3 million shortfall to manage.

Given the need for outside financial support to get the project off the ground, Roby recommended the city consider approving the proposed TIF district, which is predicted to capture $3.7 million in increased tax value over the next 26 years.

“The TIF is critical to this development in this form because otherwise it doesn’t pencil out for the developer,” said Roby.

TIFs are nothing new for the city of Le Sueur. The tool, used to reimburse developers for the costs of building and improving their properties through paying back the increase in tax value generated, has been employed by the City Council in the past to finance the development of projects like the Bimeda expansion, the development of Oak Terrace and the redevelopment of the downtown mall into Tiller + Main.

What is different about this TIF is the amount of time it will remain in place. At 26 years, the proposed TIF would be in place much longer than past incentives approved by the City Council, and hits the maximum limit for the length of a TIF. Roby said he typically wouldn’t consider a TIF this long, but considering the shortage of buildable lots in Le Sueur and the need demonstrated by the developer, he felt comfortable recommending the TIF.

“The reason we felt comfortable with that is because that allows it for them, we need the houses and because there’s no exposure [to the city],” said Roby

Should the planned development fall through, Roby noted it would present no risk to the city. This is because the TIF only captures tax revenue generated by the increased value of the property. If the land isn’t improved, there’s no extra cash to make its way back to the developer.

Mayor Shawn Kirby said it was a low risk financial incentive, and the value of new single family housing goes well beyond the increase to the city’s tax base.

“This helps our school district, it helps our community commerce, there’s a lot of intangible things about it too,” said Kirby.