Le Sueur mayoral candidate arrested for alleged trespassing at gas station

Le Sueur mayoral candidate Jerry Geisler was arrested on Sept. 29 after being accused of trespassing at the Circle K convenience store.

Geisler, 72, was charged two counts of misdemeanor trespassing following three previous notices for trespassing at the same property within the past month.

The Le Sueur Police Department received a complaint at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 29 stating that Geisler was on the property for the third day in a row without permission and that he was aware he was trespassing. Geisler had previously received a one-year trespassing notice on Sept. 9 and had received a formal charge for trespassing on Sept. 25 after he was recorded on surveillance video entering the store at 6:04 a.m. that day.

The caller said Geisler was asked to leave the store four separate times before responding “call the police” and walking across the street. When police arrived at the store, they found Geisler sitting across the street on a retaining wall. After being asked what he was doing, Geisler reportedly held up a $100 bill and said he need gas.

According to court documents, Geisler admitted to being aware that he was not allowed on the property and that he was previously informed by officers that he would be arrested if he trespassed again. The officer then placed Geisler under arrest.