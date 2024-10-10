Le Center couple receives community support for international adoption

With three young children running through the expansive yard outside their country homestead, Tyler and Heather Luethje have settled into the small town family life they had always dreamed of. Though the Luethjes have always kept their hands full balancing their careers with the ups and downs of parenthood, the Le Center couple long felt an itch that their perfect family wasn’t quite complete.

Rather than add another biological son or daughter to their family tree, Heather came to her husband Tyler in 2019 with a proposal that they open their home to a child in need. Tyler said he was initially hesitant to adopt, and was “99%” against the idea, yet there was a part of him that remained open to adoption that he just couldn’t shake.

“Embracing being a parent a little bit more and wanting to add to our family was kind of what changed my mind,” said Tyler. “But for us, it’s been a lot of biblical reasons.”

One night, Tyler approached Heather in the kitchen to ask how serious she was about adopting a child, and it wasn’t long before the couple had fully committed to adding a new member to their family.

“[Tyler] came to me and said, ‘We already have three healthy children in our home that have food to eat and roofs over their head and have always felt loved; we can’t be selfish and bring another child into the world like that when there are children that may not have any of those things,” Heather recalled. “That’s when I re-fell in love with him again.”

After many years of conversations as a husband and wife, the couple finally took the first steps toward adopting a child in December of 2023. Rather than adopt domestically, the Luethjes felt they could do the most good by adopting a child from abroad, and soon had their hearts set on bringing home a child from the Eastern European nation of Bulgaria.

“We had the capability and the means to do more than what was convenient and easy for us to stay within the United States,” said Heather. “Would that have been the cheaper and easier route? Probably, but I feel like with where we were sitting with our family and desire to want to do good.”

Since February, the couple has completed a flurry of forms, physicals and classes as they’ve progressed in their adoption journey, partnering with Christian adoption agency Lifeline Children’s Services, receiving over 40 hours of Hague-compliant adoption training and completing a home study evaluating their readiness to take in a new child. Just last week the Luethje’s reached another major milestone as their adoption plans were approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

It’s a significant step the Luethjes are celebrating as they now await approval from the Bulgarian Ministry of Justice. In the next three months, the couple hopes to have their dossier — a packet showcasing their home, family life and capacity to care for a child with certain special needs — accepted by the foreign nation, granting them the opportunity to be matched with a Bulgarian child in need.

All of that documentation is the easy part. Between the adoption agency fees, charges from both the US and Bulgarian governments, background checks and routine physicals needed for both countries, the Luethjes are looking at an estimated bill of $48,000 just to complete the adoption process.

Fortunately, the family hasn’t had to go it alone. The Luethjes’ aim to split the costs three ways between their personal bank account, grants and donations from friends, family and the community. In their current efforts to raise $8,000 to match a grant from Lifesong for Orphans, the Luethjes have received sponsorships from six local businesses, including Younger Gunworks, which hosted the family during their one-year anniversary fundraiser last month.

Outside of community donations, the family has turned to Heather’s sugar cookie business, Heather’s Honeycomb Treats to raise additional funds for the adoption. The sweets are made using honey Heather collects as a beekeeper.

But even supplying the cash doesn’t compare to what will be the most difficult part of the process — the uncertainty. Should the Luethjes get approved by the Bulgarian government, their wait to match with a child could take anywhere from the end of 2025 to the end of 2030.

Why such a long wait? Part of it can be attributed to age. The Luethjes are searching for a child between the ages of 0-5 so they can maintain the birth order of their family, but the youngest children are also in the most demand.

Adopting internationally also makes the process more difficult. When a child is up for adoption, the government will typically place them with a family member and if that fails, they will be eligible for domestic adoption. It’s only when a child cannot find a home in their native country that international parents are considered. For each year the wait lasts, the couple will also have to renew their home study and other documentation to provide proof that they are still capable of raising a child.

“Any of this paperwork is only good for a year. So we have to go through getting our home study renewed next spring, and doing more physicals and more fingerprints,” said Heather. “Which it should be, people’s lives change.”

When they are finally matched with a child, the Luthjes will have an opportunity to take a seven day trip to Bulgaria and meet their future son or daughter. Then begins an agonizing four to six month wait as their adoption application makes its way through the Bulgarian court system before they can fly back and take their new family member home.

“That is going to be the hardest part meeting your child, spending a full week with them and then having to say goodbye for half a year,” said Heather. “That’ll be tough, but I have heard from others that maybe it’s your time to come back here after you know what they‘re like, what interests them, get your house ready, get their favorite color of items or just get their room ready. Still that will tug on my heartstrings.”

Despite the tremendous challenges ahead, the Luethjes have found comfort and reassurance in their Christian faith.

“I don’t think we would have pursued this if we were not as strong in our faith as we are and have been in the past few years,” said Heather. “We’ve been growing and seeing God move in our lives and open up doors for us that I didn’t know would ever open.