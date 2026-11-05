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Le Sueur County

County seeks history on Courthouse Park pavilion

6 days ago

Le Sueur County is asking residents for help learning when the pavilion/shelter in Courthouse Park in downtown Le Center was built, and is also looking for any old photos of the structure. Community members who know when it was built or who have photos are encouraged to share that information with the county.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Le Sueur County - Government

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