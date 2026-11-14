Le Mars has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from steady retail hours to flexible hotel shifts. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Le Mars, IA (Walmart Supercenter #1625, 1111 Holton Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Help customers take care of their vehicles while they shop. Full-time role with mid and closing shifts, strong benefits (health, 401(k), discounts, paid time off), and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Le Mars

Location: Le Mars, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour with 90-day review, yearly raises, and year-end bonus

Front desk role greeting guests, handling check-ins, phones, and payments. Mix of day, evening, and limited overnight shifts, with hotel travel discounts, flexible schedule, paid time off, and a small, supportive team. Training available if you’re new to hospitality.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Le Mars, IA (Walmart Supercenter #1625, 1111 Holton Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14–$27/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Work on the sales floor helping customers find home goods and keeping displays looking sharp. Full-time mid and closing shifts with the same strong Walmart benefits and paid education options.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Le Mars tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.