Le Mars has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical jobs with big benefits and sign-on bonuses.

Below are several standout openings hiring in Le Mars, IA right now.

Employer: UnityPoint Health (Onsite at Wells Enterprises )

UnityPoint Health (Onsite at ) Location: Le Mars, IA

Type: Full-time (32 hours/week, Monday–Thursday ), benefits-eligible

Full-time (32 hours/week, ), benefits-eligible Salary: Not listed

Onsite clinic role focused on employee health, wellness, and safety—you’ll handle assessments, workplace injuries, screenings, and health education in a single-nurse clinic. Great fit if you have 2+ years RN experience and want steady weekday hours with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Good Samaritan Society

Location: Le Mars, IA (1140 Lincoln St NE)

(1140 Lincoln St NE) Type: Full-time, day shift , ~40 hrs/week

Full-time, , ~40 hrs/week Salary: $17.00 – $25.50/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Long-term care role in a large, not-for-profit senior care organization with CNA training available if you’re not yet certified. Good for someone who wants stable hours, daily access to earnings, and room to grow with strong benefits and education support.

Employer: Floyd Valley Healthcare

Location: Le Mars, IA

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week; rotating 12-hour shifts (days/nights), every 3rd weekend/holiday

Full-time, 36 hrs/week; rotating (days/nights), every 3rd weekend/holiday Salary: Not listed; $5,000 sign-on/retention bonus

Hospital RN role covering inpatient and ER patients at a 25-bed critical access hospital. Comes with IPERS retirement, student debt program, and full benefits—good match if you want broad clinical experience and a smaller-hospital feel.

Employer: Walmart

Location: Le Mars, IA (1111 Holton Dr)

(1111 Holton Dr) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (for 40 hrs/week) + bonus eligibility

Lead pharmacy operations while providing direct patient care, immunizations, and counseling in a busy retail setting. Strong fit for a PharmD or BS Pharmacy with an active license who wants high earning potential, robust benefits, and Walmart-paid education options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.