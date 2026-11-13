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Le Mars
📅 Winter Farmer’s Market in Le Mars on Nov. 21
10 days ago
📅 Winter Farmer’s Market in Le Mars
Bundle up and enjoy the Winter Farmer’s Market on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM at 102 Plymouth St SW, Le Mars, IA 51031.
Local vendors will be offering:
- Homemade baked goods and delicious treats
- Honey and popcorn
- Handmade crafts and soaps
- 3D artwork and more
It’s a nice way to support small local businesses and pick up unique items for yourself, your home, or gifts. Just show up during market hours and browse the booths.
More Info: Calendar • Winter Farmer's Market
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