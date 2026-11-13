📅 Winter Farmer’s Market in Le Mars

Bundle up and enjoy the Winter Farmer’s Market on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM at 102 Plymouth St SW, Le Mars, IA 51031.

Local vendors will be offering:

Homemade baked goods and delicious treats

Honey and popcorn

and Handmade crafts and soaps

and 3D artwork and more

It’s a nice way to support small local businesses and pick up unique items for yourself, your home, or gifts. Just show up during market hours and browse the booths.