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Le Claire

📅 Free Sip & Paint at LeClaire Library Nov. 12

6 days ago
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📅 Free Sip & Paint Night at the Library

Join a fun, free Sip and Paint at the LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin Street, LeClaire, IA 52753, on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM.

You’ll create a fall tree perspective painting and enjoy a dirty soda bar while you work. There is no cost to attend.

Registration opens October 29. Be sure to register online to save your spot.

More Info: Calendar • Sip and Paint

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