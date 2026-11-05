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Le Claire
📅 Free Sip & Paint at LeClaire Library Nov. 12
6 days ago
📅 Free Sip & Paint Night at the Library
Join a fun, free Sip and Paint at the LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin Street, LeClaire, IA 52753, on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM.
You’ll create a fall tree perspective painting and enjoy a dirty soda bar while you work. There is no cost to attend.
Registration opens October 29. Be sure to register online to save your spot.
More Info: Calendar • Sip and Paint
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