🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Le Center, MN – Multiple Shifts

Le Center’s food manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Masis Professional Group (food manufacturing client)

Masis Professional Group (food manufacturing client) Location: Le Center, MN

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (starts 4:00 p.m.)

, Salary: Not listed

Lead the QA tech team on the production floor and keep food safety and quality on track. You’ll work with SQF, HACCP, and GMP, support audits, handle product holds/recalls, and step in for the QA Manager when needed. Best for someone with food manufacturing QA experience and 2+ years of supervising.

Employer: Dessert Holdings (Dianne’s Fine Desserts)

Location: Le Center, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Mix batters, fillings, and icings for cakes and cheesecakes using set recipes and production schedules. This role is very hands-on and physical (lifting up to 50 lbs, on your feet all day) and fits someone who likes a fast-paced plant environment and can follow recipes and food safety rules closely.

Employer: Dessert Holdings (Dianne’s Fine Desserts)

Location: Le Center, MN

Type: Likely full-time (Monday–Friday)

Likely (Monday–Friday) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Stage and kit ingredients so production lines stay stocked and running smoothly. You’ll handle labeling, paperwork, basic math, and cleanliness, and may use forklifts/pallet jacks (experience preferred). Good fit if you like working independently and keeping things organized.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—manufacturing roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.