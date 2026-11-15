Layton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big brands and steady hourly pay. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring in and around Layton, UT.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Bennetts Company Location: Layton, UT (field-based in local stores)

(field-based in local stores) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Independent role visiting stores to stock, rotate, and display products for major brands. Good fit if you like staying active, keeping shelves looking sharp, and working on your own while still talking with store staff.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1699

Location: 745 W Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT 84041

Type: Part-time (opening & morning shifts)

(opening & morning shifts) Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Why it’s worth a look: You’ll pick and pack online grocery and retail orders, help with substitutions, and keep customers happy at pickup. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Likely full-time leadership (store management role)

Likely (store management role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Store leadership role focused on Pro contractor customers, sales growth, and smooth store operations. You’ll coach a team, handle opening/closing as Manager on Duty, and keep Pro orders and deliveries accurate and on time.

Employer: Public Storage

Location: Layton, UT (multiple properties)

(multiple properties) Type: Full-time (flexible schedules between about 9:30am–6pm, weekends to 5pm)

(flexible schedules between about 9:30am–6pm, weekends to 5pm) Pay: $16.00 per hour + potential bonuses and mileage reimbursement

+ potential and Why it’s worth a look: Mix of customer service, light sales, and property upkeep. You’ll help people choose storage units, sell packing supplies, do inspections, handle payments, and work both indoors and outside. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.