Layton has a nice mix of entry-level and experienced office jobs right now. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tanner Clinic

Tanner Clinic Location: Layton, UT (Layton Parkway Clinic)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 6:30 am–12:30 pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role greeting patients, helping them find the right department, and offering wheelchair help when needed. Good fit if you’re friendly, calm under pressure, and want to get into healthcare with no formal education required.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,278 – $104,173/year

High-level admin role supporting senior leaders on Air Force ICBM programs. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, meetings, and office operations—ideal if you have 7+ years admin/executive assistant experience and can qualify for a Secret clearance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—similar roles pop up often in Layton.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.