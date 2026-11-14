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👔 Layton, Utah Management Jobs with Multiple $50K–$150K+ Openings
Layton is busy right now, especially for people who like leading teams and big projects. If you’ve got management or program leadership experience, these roles are worth a look.
Project Manager – Utah Expansion
- Employer: Janicki
- Location: Layton, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000 – $150,000/year plus discretionary bonus and benefits
Help lead Janicki’s new Utah expansion from the ground up. You’ll own the master plan and schedule, coordinate across Operations, Engineering, Facilities, IT, HR, and more, and report directly to the VP of Utah while bringing a new site online.
Branch Manager I
- Employer: Hertz
- Location: Layton, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,000/year
Run a busy rental car branch and lead the local team for one of the most recognized brands in the world. You’ll own daily operations, customer satisfaction, sales growth, and staff coaching, with lots of room to show your leadership skills.
Senior Program Manager (Security Clearance)
- Employer: KIHOMAC
- Location: Layton, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Projected $115,000 – $140,000/year
Lead mid-sized defense and aerospace programs covering engineering, manufacturing, and systems integration. This role owns cost, schedule, and performance, works closely with government customers, and is ideal if you have DoD or government program management experience.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk with them.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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