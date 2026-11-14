📅 Free Holiday Lighting & Lights Display in Layton

Kick off the holidays at Layton City’s “Lights Before Christmas” on Monday, November 23, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, 465 North Wasatch Dr.

The evening starts at 6:00 p.m. under the heated pavilion with performances by local elementary school choirs, including East Layton Elementary, plus the Layton City Community Band.

After the music, everyone will join in a countdown to light up the park for the first time this season.

The Lights Before Christmas display is FREE and will be open nightly from November 23 through December 31, from dusk to 11:00 p.m. at Layton Commons Park.

Want to perform? If your choir or organization would like to perform during the holiday season, email gbridges@laytoncity.org to reserve the pavilion at no cost and share your holiday spirit.