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🏗️ Layton UT Engineering Roles with Multiple $85K–$190K Openings
Layton’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, especially around Hill Air Force Base. If you’ve got aircraft, avionics, or systems engineering experience, there are several solid full-time roles open with strong pay and benefits.
F-22 Depot Technical Data Coordinator – Level 2
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Ogden Air Logistics Complex, Hill AFB (near Layton, UT)
- Salary: $70,500 – $130,900
- Type: Full-time
This role supports F-22 depot work by managing drawings, technical orders, and configuration data (both classified and unclassified). Great fit if you can read engineering drawings, know fighter aircraft systems, and already hold an active Secret clearance.
Systems Engineer – Level 4 (F-16 Avionics/Aircraft Systems)
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Hill AFB (near Layton, UT)
- Salary: $104,900 – $194,700
- Type: Full-time
Senior systems role supporting F-16 test equipment (EDNA/Viper MLV) used worldwide. You’ll troubleshoot avionics, integrate new software, and travel to support domestic and international users. Ideal if you have an EE/EET degree or 10+ years aircraft systems experience and an active Final Secret clearance.
Systems Engineer III (Senior) – Secret Clearance
- Employer: Lockheed Martin Space
- Location: Oak Hill / Hill AFB area, UT
- Salary: $85,300 – $158,300
- Type: Full-time
Work on nuclear safety and systems engineering for strategic weapons programs. You’ll apply DoD and nuclear safety standards, use MBSE tools, and brief customer safety authorities. Best for folks with nuclear weapons program experience, CNWDI background, and at least an active Secret (TS preferred).
Field Service Engineer (FSE), C-130 – Level 4
- Employer: Lockheed Martin
- Location: Hill AFB (near Layton, UT)
- Salary: $89,100 – $165,500
- Type: Full-time
On-site support role for C-130J aircraft, acting as the go-to technical expert for the customer. Great if you have 3+ years C-130 maintenance (Avionics and/or APG) and like hands-on troubleshooting, customer interaction, and occasional higher-level problem solving.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles often sit in the same career portal.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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