Layton’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re new to sales or already seasoned. Here are several local roles where you can grow your income and your skills.

Employer: Comparion Insurance Agency (Liberty Mutual)

Comparion Insurance Agency (Liberty Mutual) Location: Layton, UT (on-site, not remote)

(on-site, not remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (company notes salary + possible commission/bonus)

Support a Comparion Insurance Sales Agent with new business, cross-selling, and customer retention while building a local network. Great fit if you like talking with people, want company-paid training, and are willing to get your Property & Casualty/Life insurance license with full support.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Layton, UT (financial center, in-office)

(financial center, in-office) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, 1st shift)

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of the branch—help clients with everyday banking, teach them mobile/online tools, and connect them to lending and investment partners. Good for someone who enjoys sales plus service, can work weekends/extended hours, and wants a clear banking career path.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Layton, UT (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Average first-year earnings $60,000–$100,000 (base + commission)

Sell Orkin’s termite and pest protection by visiting homes, doing full inspections, and recommending solutions. No prior experience needed—paid, award-winning training, company vehicle with gas card, benefits, 401(k) with match, and a recession-resistant industry.

Employer: Creed Marketing

Location: Listed as Salt Lake City, UT ; posting includes Layton, UT, US area

Listed as ; posting includes area Type: Full-time, W-2, in-store

Pay: $15/hour base + commission and bonuses (about $700–$1,200/week)

Promote well-known brands inside retail stores, demo products, and chat with shoppers to boost awareness and sales. Entry-level with paid training, weekly pay, flexible schedule, and advancement opportunities—great if you’re outgoing and love talking to people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and many offer training so you can grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.