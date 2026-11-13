Layton’s defense and aerospace scene is busy right now, and these roles are right in the middle of it. If you’ve got electronics or inspection skills, there’s solid, steady work here.

Employer: KIHOMAC

KIHOMAC Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Support manufacturing and engineering by inspecting composite parts and other components, and working closely with an NDI Level III to keep processes tight and compliant. Great fit if you’re NAS 410 Level II (PT & UT) with 5+ years experience and able to qualify for a security clearance, plus you get full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, disability).

Employer: KIHOMAC

KIHOMAC Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Very similar senior NDI role focused on quality verification, writing work instructions, and helping train other NDI staff. Ideal if you like hands-on inspection work plus documentation and mentoring, and want a full benefits package in a growing aerospace environment.

Employer: KIHOMAC

KIHOMAC Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28 – $35/hour

Repair and test military and commercial avionics, radar, and aircraft electronic systems using scopes, analyzers, and other test gear. Good match if you have 2+ years electronics repair, can work at the component and circuit card level, and want steady hours with full benefits.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you never know which one will hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.