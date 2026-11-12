undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Layton, UT Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Layton has a nice mix of in-store and remote customer service roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady, full-time work.
Store Sales Manager
- Employer: Mattress Firm
- Location: Layton, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $58,000–$71,000/year + potential bonuses
- Deadline: 12/11/2026
Lead multiple Mattress Firm stores, coach a sales team, and drive results while helping customers find the right mattress. This role offers uncapped commissions, 401(k) with match, full medical/vision/dental, and strong growth opportunities. (Note: posting says internal applicants must apply through Mattress Firm’s Workday system.)
Remote Travel Support Specialist
- Employer: Hallford Travels
- Location: Remote (listed in Layton, UT)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help clients plan trips, answer travel questions, and coordinate bookings for cruises, hotels, tours, and vacation packages. This is a work-from-home role with flexible scheduling, travel training, and access to travel perks and supplier discounts when available.
Home Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1699
- Location: 745 W Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT 84041
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Supervise the Home department, support associates on the sales floor, and keep displays looking sharp while helping customers find what they need. Walmart offers health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or nearby openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.