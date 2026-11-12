🛒 Layton, UT Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Layton has a nice mix of in-store and remote customer service roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady, full-time work.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,000–$71,000/year + potential bonuses

+ potential bonuses Deadline: 12/11/2026

Lead multiple Mattress Firm stores, coach a sales team, and drive results while helping customers find the right mattress. This role offers uncapped commissions, 401(k) with match, full medical/vision/dental, and strong growth opportunities. (Note: posting says internal applicants must apply through Mattress Firm’s Workday system.)

Employer: Hallford Travels

Hallford Travels Location: Remote (listed in Layton, UT)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help clients plan trips, answer travel questions, and coordinate bookings for cruises, hotels, tours, and vacation packages. This is a work-from-home role with flexible scheduling, travel training, and access to travel perks and supplier discounts when available.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1699

Location: 745 W Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT 84041

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Supervise the Home department, support associates on the sales floor, and keep displays looking sharp while helping customers find what they need. Walmart offers health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has related roles or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.