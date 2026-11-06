🏭 Layton Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Machinist Openings

Layton’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially for skilled machinists. If you like hands-on work with solid pay and benefits, these local shops are hiring now.

Employer: KIHOMAC

KIHOMAC Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$30/hour (actual offer based on experience, qualifications, and certifications)

(actual offer based on experience, qualifications, and certifications) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, PTO, short/long-term disability, training & development, wellness resources

Work on all phases of part machining, from reviewing technical data and defining processes to setup, rough and finish machining. You’ll be on your feet, using hand and power tools, and may need to qualify for a security clearance, so this is a good fit if you want steady, hands-on work with strong benefits.

Employer: Janicki Industries

Janicki Industries Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Pay: $22–$48/hour plus discretionary bonus, shift differentials ($3–$5/hr extra depending on shift), 401(k) match, vacation, and health benefits

Run and maintain CNC mills and cutters for aerospace, defense, and space projects while following detailed drawings and tight tolerances. This role offers several shift options, premium pay for off-shifts, and solid benefits, making it a strong pick if you want room to grow your machining career.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good machinist roles in Layton don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.