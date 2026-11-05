💻 Layton IT Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Defense Tech Roles

Layton’s tech scene is tightly linked to Hill Air Force Base, so a lot of the best IT roles here are in defense and aerospace. If you’ve got clearance (or can get it) and like mission-focused work, these are worth a look.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Hill Air Force Base near Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,189 – $149,922

Senior cybersecurity role on the Air & Space Force Solutions team, supporting Strategic Deterrence missions. You’ll write and review cybersecurity documentation, harden systems, support change management, and run continuous monitoring/POA&Ms. DoD 8570 IAM Level I+ cert and active Secret (with ability to get TS) and U.S. citizenship are required.

Employer: Air Force Civilian Service (AFNWC)

Location: Hill Air Force Base near Layton, UT

Type: Full-time federal civilian

Salary: $125,776 – $151,573 (includes Hill AFB locality pay)

(includes Hill AFB locality pay) Apply window: Opens 3 Nov 2026 – Closes 24 Nov 2026

Lead a software section on the Sentinel ICBM replacement program, overseeing contractor software development across multiple subsystems. Heavy focus on software architecture, DevSecOps, real-time systems, Agile leadership, and coordinating with many stakeholders. Top Secret with SAP eligibility, U.S. citizenship, DAWIA requirements, and a qualifying CS/engineering degree are required. Note: 2-page resume format is mandatory.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems, Inc. Location: Layton, UT (supporting Sentinel program)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,359 – $182,510

Lead geospatial work for the Sentinel program: advanced spatial analysis, geodatabase design, high-end map production, and automation with Python/ModelBuilder. You’ll mentor junior GIS staff and be the main geospatial point of contact, using ArcGIS Pro/ArcMap, ArcGIS Enterprise, and SDE in a secure, defense-focused environment.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—read the full posting, check the clearance and degree requirements, and get that resume ready.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.