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🍽️ Layton, UT Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Layton’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like working with people and food, these roles are worth a look.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1699
- Location: 745 W Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, and keep everything clean and safe. This role stands out for strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.
Seafood Clerk
- Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Layton, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work in the seafood department preparing, displaying, and rotating fresh product while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you like a fast-paced grocery setting, staying organized, and learning more about food safety and merchandising.
Server
- Employer: Spanglish
- Location: Layton, UT (in person)
- Type: Not listed (restaurant server role)
- Pay: $8–$30/hour (you keep 100% of your tips)
Serve authentic Mexican food, take orders, run payments, and help create a warm, family-style vibe. Comes with employee discount, paid time off, and paid training; Spanish speakers are especially welcome, and applicants with a record are encouraged to apply.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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