🍽️ Layton, UT Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Layton’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like working with people and food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1699

Walmart Supercenter #1699 Location: 745 W Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, and keep everything clean and safe. This role stands out for strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in the seafood department preparing, displaying, and rotating fresh product while helping customers at the counter. Good fit if you like a fast-paced grocery setting, staying organized, and learning more about food safety and merchandising.

Employer: Spanglish

Location: Layton, UT (in person)

Type: Not listed (restaurant server role)

Not listed (restaurant server role) Pay: $8–$30/hour (you keep 100% of your tips)

Serve authentic Mexican food, take orders, run payments, and help create a warm, family-style vibe. Comes with employee discount, paid time off, and paid training; Spanish speakers are especially welcome, and applicants with a record are encouraged to apply.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.