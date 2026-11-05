🏗️ Several Engineering Roles Near Layton, UT in Defense Design

Engineering around Layton is busy right now, especially on the defense side at Hill AFB. If you’re into complex systems, CAD, or dynamics, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Location: Hill AFB (Oak Hill), UT

Type: Full-time (compressed 9x80 schedule)

(compressed schedule) Salary: Not listed

Work on electronic parts, materials, and processes for major weapon systems. You’ll handle BOMs, obsolescence tracking, MIL-STD requirements, and counterfeit/prohibited materials control. BS in Electrical or Computer Engineering and 2–5+ years with electronic components/BOMs required; must be able to obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Location: Hill AFB (Oak Hill), UT

Type: Full-time , experienced, First Shift

, experienced, Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical design for strategic weapon systems on the Advanced Programs team. Heavy use of Siemens NX, GD&T (ASME Y14.x), and design for manufacturability/assembly. Looking for ~10 years mechanical design experience (or associate’s + 8 years) and an active Secret clearance (SAP eligible; TS preferred).

Employer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Location: Hill AFB (Oak Hill), UT

Type: Full-time , experienced, First Shift

, experienced, Salary: Not listed

Senior dynamics role doing 6-DOF simulations and vibration/shock analysis for aerospace and military systems. Tools include MSC Adams, ANSYS, MATLAB, and NX; you’ll design tests, correlate with real data, and guide design decisions. Requires BS in Mechanical Engineering or higher, 5+ years experience, and an active Secret clearance (SAP eligible; TS preferred).

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.