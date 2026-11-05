🚌 Layton, Utah Transportation Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Openings

Layton has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping the city moving. Here are several solid transportation-related roles hiring now.

Employer: Layton City

Layton City Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

City job for someone who likes variety: you’ll work on streets, storm drains, water, and sewer systems, and run heavy equipment like dump trucks, loaders, and snow plows. Needs HS diploma, 2 years related experience, ability to lift 50–75 lbs, and a CDL (or get one within 6 months); expect some on-call and 24/7 standby.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Layton, UT (Hill Field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly shop role where you install, rotate, balance, and repair tires while working on your feet with a tight team. Offers paid training, weekly pay, Sundays off, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and needs a valid driver’s license, HS diploma or equivalent, and ability to lift 50+ lbs.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Hill Field role, but at another Layton location—good if you want a people-first shop, hands-on work, and a clear promotion path from the bays into leadership. Same perks: weekly pay, Sundays off, paid training, PTO, benefits, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.