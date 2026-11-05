🏭 Layton Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & $50/hr+ Potential

Layton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace. If you like hands-on work, precision, and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Janicki Industries

Janicki Industries Location: Layton, UT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$50/hour + discretionary bonus, 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO

Lead assembly, finishing, and tooling teams for complex aerospace, defense, and space projects. You’ll manage multiple shifts, drive quality and efficiency, handle staffing and scheduling, and coach your team while keeping projects on track. U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident required due to ITAR/EAR rules.

Employer: Janicki Industries

Janicki Industries Location: Layton, UT (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$48/hour + shift differentials ($3–$5/hr), bonus, 401(k) match, health benefits, PTO

Run 5-axis mills to machine and inspect complex aerospace parts. You’ll read blueprints, set up machines, change tools, inspect parts (laser and manual), and help with deburring and assembly. Several shift options, premium pay for off-shifts, and extra pay for security clearance make this a strong fit if you have machining experience.

Employer: KIHOMAC

KIHOMAC Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Program and support 3-, 4-, and 5+ axis CNC machining centers from start to finish. You’ll estimate machining costs, define processes, create CNC files, support setups, troubleshoot issues, and mentor technicians. U.S. citizenship required, and the ability to obtain a security clearance may be needed. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many shops here are growing and keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.