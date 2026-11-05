🛒 Layton, Utah Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Layton’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from beauty to banking. If you like helping people face‑to‑face, there’s a nice mix of seasonal and long‑term roles open.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, do demos, ring up purchases, and keep the store looking great. Good fit if you love beauty trends, talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm Location: Layton, UT (may also support Ogden)

(may also support Ogden) Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000–$65,000/year (base + uncapped commission)

You’ll guide shoppers to the right mattress, use digital tools to support sales, and build long‑term customer relationships. Comes with 401(k) match, medical/vision/dental, on‑demand pay, and employee discounts. Posting is open until 12/04/2026.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #5205

Location: 1356 E Highway 193, Layton, UT 84040

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3/hour) and performance incentives

Lead the food and consumables area, from stocking and merchandising to helping customers on the floor. Includes health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs Location: Layton Hills Mall, Layton, UT

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Santa photo set, greeting families, taking photos, and running the register in a fun, fast‑paced holiday setting. Offers flexible schedules, same‑day pay options, referral bonuses, and free Santa photo perks for you and your family.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Locations Covered: West Point, Kaysville, Layton (2 branches) , Ogden

West Point, Kaysville, , Ogden Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and have deeper money conversations with customers. Good for someone with at least 6+ months of customer-facing experience who’s comfortable with digital tools and can work Saturdays. Posting currently set to close 12 Nov 2026 (may close early).

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help walk‑in and phone customers find the right auto parts, ring up sales, handle returns, and do light services like battery tests and wiper installs. Includes PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance; bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.