🔧 Layton, UT Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles From $14/hr to $189K

Layton and nearby bases are busy right now, with solid options from hands-on janitorial work to high-level facilities leadership. Here are several building and grounds roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Layton, UT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $126,600 – $189,800 per year

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret clearance required

Lead facilities engineering for a major aerospace site, overseeing clean rooms, utilities, compressors, cranes, and more. You’ll manage budgets, maintenance programs, and a small team of engineers/techs, using lean and reliability tools to keep a high-tech factory running smoothly.

Employer: ServiceSource

Location: Oak Hill, UT (Hill Air Force Base area)

Type: Full-time, Thu–Sun, 6:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Not listed

Lead janitorial crews at Hill Air Force Base, handling cleaning tasks plus crew transport and quality checks. This nonprofit focuses on hiring people with significant disabilities and offers benefits like health coverage, 403(b) match, and paid time off for eligible staff.

Employer: Petersen Family Farm - Popcorn

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Part-time, evenings Mon–Fri 6:00pm–8:00pm

Pay: $14.00 per hour

Short, steady evening shift cleaning a dental facility—great if you want extra income after your day job or school. You’ll handle general office and restroom cleaning, floor care, and supply upkeep; must be 18+ and able to do physical work.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.