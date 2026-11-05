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🔧 Layton, UT Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles From $14/hr to $189K
Layton and nearby bases are busy right now, with solid options from hands-on janitorial work to high-level facilities leadership. Here are several building and grounds roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Facilities Engineering Manager – 2
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Layton, UT (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $126,600 – $189,800 per year
- Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret clearance required
Lead facilities engineering for a major aerospace site, overseeing clean rooms, utilities, compressors, cranes, and more. You’ll manage budgets, maintenance programs, and a small team of engineers/techs, using lean and reliability tools to keep a high-tech factory running smoothly.
Lead Janitor (HAFB, Thu–Sun 4x10s)
- Employer: ServiceSource
- Location: Oak Hill, UT (Hill Air Force Base area)
- Type: Full-time, Thu–Sun, 6:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Not listed
Lead janitorial crews at Hill Air Force Base, handling cleaning tasks plus crew transport and quality checks. This nonprofit focuses on hiring people with significant disabilities and offers benefits like health coverage, 403(b) match, and paid time off for eligible staff.
Evening Janitor: Mon–Fri (6pm–8pm)
- Employer: Petersen Family Farm - Popcorn
- Location: Layton, UT
- Type: Part-time, evenings Mon–Fri 6:00pm–8:00pm
- Pay: $14.00 per hour
Short, steady evening shift cleaning a dental facility—great if you want extra income after your day job or school. You’ll handle general office and restroom cleaning, floor care, and supply upkeep; must be 18+ and able to do physical work.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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