🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Layton, UT

Layton’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of room to move up. Here are several local spots hiring right now, from first jobs to full store leaders.

Employer: Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts Location: Layton, UT (523 Ring Road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$35/hour (includes tips, commission, bonuses)

Lead a busy men’s salon while still cutting hair. This role comes with instant clientele, health/vision/dental, employer-paid mental health support, paid training, and clear paths to move into higher leadership. Must have an active Utah Cosmetology or Barber License and be open to evenings/weekends.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, coaching the team, and keeping guests happy. Comes with free meals on shift, bonus potential, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match), paid time off, and several weeks of paid leadership training.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Front counter, drive-thru, or kitchen work in a fast-paced, team-focused restaurant. No experience? They’ll train you. Expect flexible schedules, free meals while working, benefits for eligible associates, and chances to grow into leadership roles.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Layton, UT

Type: Full-time

Own the results of an entire store—team, guest experience, and financial goals. This role includes 8+ weeks of paid leadership training, bonus opportunities, full benefits, 401k with match, paid holidays and PTO, plus free meals while working.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers offer training and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.