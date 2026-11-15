Looking for a sweet feline friend in Lawton, OK? These adoptable kitties are young, healthy, and ready to join loving homes through the Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Russian Blue mix

Domestic Shorthair, Russian Blue mix Age: About 8 months (baby/young)

About 8 months (baby/young) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Personality: A little shy at first, but once she feels safe her playful side really shines. She needs a patient, calm home where she can blossom at her own pace.

A little shy at first, but once she feels safe her playful side really shines. She needs a where she can blossom at her own pace. Good with other pets: Gets along with other cats ; has not been exposed to dogs .

Gets along with ; . Litter trained: Yes

Yes Health: Spayed , FeLV/FIV negative , and up-to-date on vaccinations

, , and Shelter: Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society

Contact: (580) 355-7729

👉 Meet BLUEBELL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 8 months (baby/young)

About 8 months (baby/young) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/White

Gray/White Personality: Shy at first but loves laps, pets, tube treats, and laser toys . Big fan of both canned and dry cat food.

Shy at first but loves . Big fan of both canned and dry cat food. Good with other pets: Gets along with other cats ; has not been exposed to dogs .

Gets along with ; . Litter trained: Yes

Yes Health: Spayed , FeLV/FIV negative , and up-to-date on vaccinations

, , and Where to meet her: PetSmart, 1806 NW 82nd Street, Lawton

Shelter: Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society

Contact: (580) 355-7729

👉 Meet DANIELLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 8 months (baby/young)

About 8 months (baby/young) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: Sweet, playful, and curious . Loves laser toys, tube treats, sneaking around to explore, and then curling up in your lap when he’s tired.

. Loves laser toys, tube treats, sneaking around to explore, and then curling up in your lap when he’s tired. Good with other pets: Gets along with other cats ; has not been exposed to dogs .

Gets along with ; . Litter trained: Yes

Yes Health: Neutered , FeLV/FIV negative , and up-to-date on vaccinations

, , and Where to meet him: PetSmart, 1806 NW 82nd Street, Lawton

Shelter: Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society

Contact: (580) 355-7729

👉 Meet DARIEUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Lawton area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society or stopping by PetSmart on NW 82nd Street to meet these wonderful young cats. A quick call to (580) 355-7729 can help you learn more or start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.