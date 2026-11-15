undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle, Shy-Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Lawton
Looking for a sweet feline friend in Lawton, OK? These adoptable kitties are young, healthy, and ready to join loving homes through the Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society.
BLUEBELL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Russian Blue mix
- Age: About 8 months (baby/young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Personality: A little shy at first, but once she feels safe her playful side really shines. She needs a patient, calm home where she can blossom at her own pace.
- Good with other pets: Gets along with other cats; has not been exposed to dogs.
- Litter trained: Yes
- Health: Spayed, FeLV/FIV negative, and up-to-date on vaccinations
- Shelter: Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society
- Contact: (580) 355-7729
👉 Meet BLUEBELL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DANIELLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 8 months (baby/young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/White
- Personality: Shy at first but loves laps, pets, tube treats, and laser toys. Big fan of both canned and dry cat food.
- Good with other pets: Gets along with other cats; has not been exposed to dogs.
- Litter trained: Yes
- Health: Spayed, FeLV/FIV negative, and up-to-date on vaccinations
- Where to meet her: PetSmart, 1806 NW 82nd Street, Lawton
- Shelter: Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society
- Contact: (580) 355-7729
👉 Meet DANIELLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DARIEUS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 8 months (baby/young)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: Sweet, playful, and curious. Loves laser toys, tube treats, sneaking around to explore, and then curling up in your lap when he’s tired.
- Good with other pets: Gets along with other cats; has not been exposed to dogs.
- Litter trained: Yes
- Health: Neutered, FeLV/FIV negative, and up-to-date on vaccinations
- Where to meet him: PetSmart, 1806 NW 82nd Street, Lawton
- Shelter: Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society
- Contact: (580) 355-7729
👉 Meet DARIEUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Lawton area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Lawton-Comanche County Humane Society or stopping by PetSmart on NW 82nd Street to meet these wonderful young cats. A quick call to (580) 355-7729 can help you learn more or start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.