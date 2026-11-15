Lawton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for both travelers and local clinic staff. If you’re in allied health or patient support, there’s good money and steady hours on the table.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Lawton, OK

Salary: $2,796 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

This Cath Lab Tech contract runs 7A–3P, offers aggressive pay packages, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, and lots of extras like CEUs, license help, and stipends for those who qualify. Requires 1+ year of experience in the field.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Lawton, OK

Salary: $1,356 per week

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days)

Great fit if you want to travel and grow your COTA skills with strong recruiter support. Comes with health, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Responsive Centers, a FreedomBHS Company

Location: Lawton, OK (in person)

Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Front desk + care coordination role in a mental health clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, insurance verification, and EHR work. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, disability & life insurance, and room for advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.