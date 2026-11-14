Lawton has a nice mix of sales and business development roles right now, from high-level defense work to hands-on home tech and insurance sales.

Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move:

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Lawton, OK (plus other approved cities)

(plus other approved cities) Type: Full-time

Salary range (Lockheed GeoZones): $142,800 – $368,400 depending on work location

Senior business development role driving growth for Integrated Air & Missile Defense programs. You’ll shape capture strategies, work closely with U.S. Army and DoD stakeholders, and turn complex defense needs into new business. Requires a bachelor’s degree, active Final Secret clearance, and 12+ years in U.S. military/government/tech plus deep AMD and DoD acquisition experience. Includes a broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, flexible schedules, and more).

Employer: Vivint (an NRG company)

(an company) Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Not stated (ongoing field role)

Not stated (ongoing field role) Compensation: Competitive hourly base plus uncapped commission and incentives

Hybrid of technical field work and consultative sales installing and servicing smart home systems (cameras, locks, automation) while offering on-site upgrades. Comes with paid training, 4-day work weeks (4x10s), company vehicle and gas card, tools, phone, tablet, 10 paid holidays, PTO, 401(k) with 6% match, stock purchase program, and employee pricing on equipment. Great fit if you like people, tech, and earning extra through sales.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Client-facing insurance sales and business development role focused on life and supplemental health products. You’ll prospect and qualify leads, run needs-based consultations, manage a sales pipeline, and hit or exceed sales goals while supporting policyholders over time. Good match if you’re goal-driven, ethical, and enjoy helping families plan their financial protection.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting can spark ideas for how to tune your resume or what to search for next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.