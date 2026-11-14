Lawton’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you like hospital pace, home care, or remote work. Here are several solid openings in and around Lawton/Fort Sill worth a look.

Employer: Solari, Inc.

Solari, Inc. Location: Lawton, OK (remote, must live in Oklahoma)

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000

Type: Full-time

This role leads a team of crisis specialists in a 24/7 contact center, focusing on trauma‑informed crisis intervention and quality improvement. Great fit if you’re an Oklahoma LMHP with a master’s degree who wants leadership responsibility and the flexibility of working from home.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Lawton, OK

Pay: Up to $2,186 per week + $600 travel bonus , PTO accrual, day‑1 health benefits

+ , PTO accrual, day‑1 health benefits Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts

You’ll run CT scans with a steady 36‑hour schedule and solid weekly pay. Ideal if you have 2+ years CT experience and want a well‑supported travel gig with guaranteed hours and extra pay for overtime.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Lawton, OK

Pay: $1,834 – $2,010 per week (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts

Work in a hospital setting doing CT imaging with strong support and day‑1 benefits. Good match if you’re ARRT‑certified, have 1–2 years radiology/CT experience, and want a contract with possible extension.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Lawton, OK

Pay: Estimated $2,143 per week

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts

Blend CT and X‑ray skills in one role while earning strong weekly pay and enjoying day‑1 benefits, housing stipends, and 401(k). Great if you’re adaptable, have 1–2 years’ experience, and like traveler‑first agencies.

Employer: Pride Health

Pride Health Location: Lawton, OK

Pay: Up to $2,287 per week

Type: Travel contract, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Fri–Sun 6:00–18:00

Weekend warrior schedule: work Friday–Sunday days and keep weekdays free. Strong pay plus weekly checks, guaranteed hours, and full benefits make this appealing if you like inpatient CT and a compressed workweek.

Employer: Serco (Army H2F Program)

(Army H2F Program) Location: Fort Sill, OK

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000

Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework)

Design and run strength programs to boost Soldier performance and cut injury risk—no nights, no weekends, and a steady 40‑hour week. Best for coaches with a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years SCC experience, and CSCS or SCCC who want stable hours and strong federal‑style benefits. Note: anticipated start around May 20, 2027, pipeline role.

Employer: Serco (Army H2F Program)

(Army H2F Program) Location: Fort Sill, OK

Salary: $60,000 – $73,000

Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework)

Lead the brigade‑level strength and conditioning program and advise Army leadership on physical readiness. Great if you have a master’s (or extensive SCC experience), 3+ years coaching, and CSCS or SCCC, and want leadership plus predictable hours. Note: anticipated start around May 20, 2027, pipeline role.

Employer: Southwestern Home Health

Location: Lawton, OK

Type: PRN / as-needed

Provide one‑on‑one care in patients’ homes—helping with bathing, dressing, mobility, and daily tasks under RN or therapist supervision. A good fit if you’re a Certified Home Health Aide in Oklahoma, have a car, and want flexible, meaningful work outside a facility.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while the roles are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.