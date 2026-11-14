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🏥 Lawton, OK Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $70K+ Roles
Lawton’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you like hospital pace, home care, or remote work. Here are several solid openings in and around Lawton/Fort Sill worth a look.
Supervisor, Clinical Services (Remote – Oklahoma)
- Employer: Solari, Inc.
- Location: Lawton, OK (remote, must live in Oklahoma)
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000
- Type: Full-time
This role leads a team of crisis specialists in a 24/7 contact center, focusing on trauma‑informed crisis intervention and quality improvement. Great fit if you’re an Oklahoma LMHP with a master’s degree who wants leadership responsibility and the flexibility of working from home.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,186/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Pay: Up to $2,186 per week + $600 travel bonus, PTO accrual, day‑1 health benefits
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts
You’ll run CT scans with a steady 36‑hour schedule and solid weekly pay. Ideal if you have 2+ years CT experience and want a well‑supported travel gig with guaranteed hours and extra pay for overtime.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,834–$2,010/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Pay: $1,834 – $2,010 per week (depending on experience)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts
Work in a hospital setting doing CT imaging with strong support and day‑1 benefits. Good match if you’re ARRT‑certified, have 1–2 years radiology/CT experience, and want a contract with possible extension.
Travel CT / X‑Ray Technologist – $2,143/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Pay: Estimated $2,143 per week
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 day shifts
Blend CT and X‑ray skills in one role while earning strong weekly pay and enjoying day‑1 benefits, housing stipends, and 401(k). Great if you’re adaptable, have 1–2 years’ experience, and like traveler‑first agencies.
Travel Inpatient CT Technologist – $2,287/week
- Employer: Pride Health
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Pay: Up to $2,287 per week
- Type: Travel contract, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, Fri–Sun 6:00–18:00
Weekend warrior schedule: work Friday–Sunday days and keep weekdays free. Strong pay plus weekly checks, guaranteed hours, and full benefits make this appealing if you like inpatient CT and a compressed workweek.
H2Fit: Strength and Conditioning Coach
- Employer: Serco (Army H2F Program)
- Location: Fort Sill, OK
- Salary: $55,000 – $70,000
- Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework)
Design and run strength programs to boost Soldier performance and cut injury risk—no nights, no weekends, and a steady 40‑hour week. Best for coaches with a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years SCC experience, and CSCS or SCCC who want stable hours and strong federal‑style benefits. Note: anticipated start around May 20, 2027, pipeline role.
H2Fit: Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach
- Employer: Serco (Army H2F Program)
- Location: Fort Sill, OK
- Salary: $60,000 – $73,000
- Type: Full-time (on-site, no telework)
Lead the brigade‑level strength and conditioning program and advise Army leadership on physical readiness. Great if you have a master’s (or extensive SCC experience), 3+ years coaching, and CSCS or SCCC, and want leadership plus predictable hours. Note: anticipated start around May 20, 2027, pipeline role.
Certified Home Health Aide (CHHA) – PRN
- Employer: Southwestern Home Health
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Type: PRN / as-needed
Provide one‑on‑one care in patients’ homes—helping with bathing, dressing, mobility, and daily tasks under RN or therapist supervision. A good fit if you’re a Certified Home Health Aide in Oklahoma, have a car, and want flexible, meaningful work outside a facility.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while the roles are fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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