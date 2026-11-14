Lawton and Fort Sill are busy with hotel and brunch traffic right now, which means steady work in food and hospitality. If you like staying active on the job and helping guests, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hatch Early Mood Food – Lawton

Hatch Early Mood Food – Lawton Location: Lawton, OK

Pay: $20–$50 per hour (estimated with tips)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Why it’s appealing: Lead the bar in a busy brunch spot with daytime hours (6:00 AM–3:00 PM), handling cocktails and specialty coffee, training bartenders, and managing bar inventory. Includes employee discount, paid training, and scheduling preference plus a clear path to take ownership of bar standards.

Employer: Apache Casino Hotel

Location: Lawton, OK

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Behind-the-scenes role keeping hotel linens clean and ready for guests in a 24/7 casino hotel environment. You’ll run commercial washers/dryers, sort and fold linens, keep supplies stocked, and work with a steady team; hotel or laundry experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Fort Sill, OK

Pay: $17.75 per hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Be the first smile guests see, handling check-in/out, payments, and guest questions while sharing local tips. Comes with a benefits package (PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401k and more for eligible staff) and chances to grow within a global hotel brand.

Employer: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Location: Fort Sill, OK

Pay: $17.75 per hour

Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Active, physical job supporting housekeeping by moving linens, stocking closets, and keeping public areas clean. You’ll work across guest floors, respond to requests, and get access to IHG’s benefits for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.