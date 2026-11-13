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⚠️ Lawton Thanksgiving closures & trash schedule changes
⚠️ Thanksgiving week closures & trash schedule in Lawton
All City of Lawton offices will be closed Thursday–Friday, Nov. 26–27, 2026. Normal hours resume Monday, Nov. 30.
Here’s what that means:
Lawton Public Library & Branch
• Open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Closed Thu–Fri, Nov. 26–27
• Both reopen Saturday, Nov. 28
Lawton Animal Welfare
• Closed Thu–Fri, Nov. 26–27
• Reopens Saturday, Nov. 28
Trash & bulk pickup (Solid Waste Collection)
• No collection Thursday, Nov. 26 (all residential, commercial, industrial)
• Thursday (Area 3) carts will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 25
• Friday (Area 4) carts stay on regular schedule: Friday, Nov. 27
• Area 4 bulk waste collection starts Monday, Nov. 23
Lawton Landfill
• Closed Thursday, Nov. 26
• Reopens Friday, Nov. 27
Police, fire, and other essential services will operate as usual.
More Info: City of Lawton Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Clos...
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