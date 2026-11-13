⚠️ Thanksgiving week closures & trash schedule in Lawton All City of Lawton offices will be closed Thursday–Friday, Nov. 26–27, 2026. Normal hours resume Monday, Nov. 30. Here’s what that means: Lawton Public Library & Branch

• Open until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25

• Closed Thu–Fri, Nov. 26–27

• Both reopen Saturday, Nov. 28

Lawton Animal Welfare

• Closed Thu–Fri, Nov. 26–27

• Reopens Saturday, Nov. 28

Trash & bulk pickup (Solid Waste Collection)

• No collection Thursday, Nov. 26 (all residential, commercial, industrial)

• Thursday (Area 3) carts will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 25

• Friday (Area 4) carts stay on regular schedule: Friday, Nov. 27

• Area 4 bulk waste collection starts Monday, Nov. 23

Lawton Landfill

• Closed Thursday, Nov. 26

• Reopens Friday, Nov. 27 Police, fire, and other essential services will operate as usual.

More Info: City of Lawton Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Clos...