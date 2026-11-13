Lawton’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands and local banks all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face helping shoppers find the right tech. You’ll get training, work the sales floor and register, help with online orders, and enjoy employee discounts plus a range of well-being and time-off benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for beauty lovers with cashier experience. You’ll lead the front registers, train new cashiers, support store opens/closes, and help drive loyalty sign-ups and sales in a busy, upbeat store.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #269

Location: 1002 NW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK 73505

Type: Part-time

Hourly Pay: $14 – $27/hour (plus possible premium pay and performance incentives)

Perfect if you want steady hours and like working outside. You’ll collect carts, keep them clean, and help shoppers have a smooth in-and-out visit, with access to health, financial, and education benefits for eligible associates.

Employer: All America Bank

Location: Lawton, OK

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you’re detail-oriented and like numbers and people. You’ll handle deposits and withdrawals, balance your cash drawer, answer questions, and suggest banking products while keeping customer info secure.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.