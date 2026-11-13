Lawton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and allied health pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or a steady clinic job, there are some solid options here.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Lawton, OK

Salary: Estimated $1,989/week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)

(wages + housing + M&I per diem) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, about 32 hours/week, 3x12s

CT Tech travel role with strong weekly pay, housing and meal stipends, and full benefits. Great fit if you have at least 2 years’ experience and want a 13‑week assignment with recruiter support and 401(k) match.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Location: Lawton, OK

Salary: Estimated $2,259/week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts

General sonographer contract with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and a big benefits list (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, license reimbursement). You’ll need 2+ years’ experience and ARDMS certification.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Lawton, OK

Salary: Estimated $2,796/week

Type: Travel/Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 7a–3p, weekdays

High‑pay Cath Lab Tech assignment with day‑one health benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of insurance options. At least 1 year of Cath Lab experience required; strong choice if you like steady daytime hours.

Employer: ENT of Oklahoma

Location: Lawton, OK (in‑person clinic)

Salary: From $20.00/hour , full‑time

, full‑time Type: Full‑time, Monday–Thursday 7:30am–5:30pm, rotating Fridays 8am–12pm

Clinic‑based LPN role in a fast‑paced allergy department with paid vacation, paid holidays, and health/dental insurance. You’ll give allergy injections, do testing and phlebotomy, help with scheduling, and support providers in a patient‑first setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Lawton’s healthcare openings change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.