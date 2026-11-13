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🏥 Lawton, OK Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Travel Roles
Lawton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurses and allied health pros. If you’re open to travel contracts or a steady clinic job, there are some solid options here.
Travel CT Technologist – $1,989/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Salary: Estimated $1,989/week (wages + housing + M&I per diem)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, about 32 hours/week, 3x12s
CT Tech travel role with strong weekly pay, housing and meal stipends, and full benefits. Great fit if you have at least 2 years’ experience and want a 13‑week assignment with recruiter support and 401(k) match.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist (General) – $2,259/week
- Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Salary: Estimated $2,259/week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hours/week, 12‑hour day shifts
General sonographer contract with guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and a big benefits list (medical, dental, vision, 401k, CE, license reimbursement). You’ll need 2+ years’ experience and ARDMS certification.
Travel Cath Lab Radiologic Technologist – $2,796/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Lawton, OK
- Salary: Estimated $2,796/week
- Type: Travel/Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 7a–3p, weekdays
High‑pay Cath Lab Tech assignment with day‑one health benefits, daily or weekly pay, and lots of insurance options. At least 1 year of Cath Lab experience required; strong choice if you like steady daytime hours.
LPN – Allergy Department
- Employer: ENT of Oklahoma
- Location: Lawton, OK (in‑person clinic)
- Salary: From $20.00/hour, full‑time
- Type: Full‑time, Monday–Thursday 7:30am–5:30pm, rotating Fridays 8am–12pm
Clinic‑based LPN role in a fast‑paced allergy department with paid vacation, paid holidays, and health/dental insurance. You’ll give allergy injections, do testing and phlebotomy, help with scheduling, and support providers in a patient‑first setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Lawton’s healthcare openings change fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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