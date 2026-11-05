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Cameron University lists November campus events

7 days ago
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Cameron University has set many campus events from November 6–22, 2026, including:

  • Nov. 6, 5–7 p.m. – First Gen: Paint & Sip Night in the Village Great Room.
  • Nov. 9, 6 p.m. – Paranormal Activity parapsychology talk in McCasland Ballroom.
  • Nov. 10, 5–6:30 p.m. – Black Belt Series in the Aggie Rec Center.
  • Nov. 10, 6 p.m. – CU Basketball Chick-fil-A Night with free coupons in the Aggie Gym.
  • Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m. – CU Jazz Fusion Concert with Mr. Gregory Burgess and Oklahoma Swing in Cameron Theatre.
  • Nov. 10, 12:30–2:30 p.m. – Rest Stop Fall 2026 in McMahon Centennial Complex.
  • Nov. 11, 1 p.m. – Veterans Day ceremony in Veterans Grove with keynote Col. Jay Morgan, Fort Sill Garrison commander.
  • Nov. 11, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. – Free Veterans Day meal for service members and veterans in Shepler Cafeteria.
  • Nov. 13–14, 7:30 p.m. – Fort Sill Appreciation Weekend for CU Basketball in the Aggie Gym, with free Buffalo Wild Wings for the first 150 people.
  • Nov. 15, 3 p.m.Hyunsoon Whang Piano Recital in Cameron Theatre.
  • Nov. 18, 7 p.m. – Hot cocoa and s'mores with the Housing Director in the Village Courtyard.
  • Nov. 19, 6 p.m. – Film screening and talk with award-winning filmmaker Loren Waters in Johnson Auditorium.
  • Nov. 19, 6–8 p.m. – Tote Bag Painting in McCasland Ballroom.
  • Nov. 19–22CU Theatre presents Glengarry Glen Ross in Cameron Theatre (Nov. 19–21 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.).

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cameron University

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