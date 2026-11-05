📢 Lawton Community Cleanout & Chili Cookoff Nov. 7

📢 Community Cleanout & Chili Cookoff on Nov. 7

The City of Lawton is hosting a Community Cleanout on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon with two locations:

• Donations – Lawton Public Library

Bring gently used blankets, coats, gloves, socks, hygiene items, toys, business/work wear, work gear, Halloween costumes, craft supplies, musical instruments, medical equipment, and other usable household items. Donations go to local nonprofits.

• Disposal – FISTA parking lot

Bring bulk waste and household materials like appliances, furniture, TVs, carpet/padding, limbs and bagged yard waste, cleaners, fuels/oils, pesticides, oil and lead-based paints, batteries, fire extinguishers, gas cylinders, tires without rims, small office electronics, and medication pills and sharps.

Extra services: document shredding, e-waste, flattened cardboard, and plastics #1 and #2 (no TVs in e‑waste; no pizza boxes with cardboard).

Not accepted: construction debris, bricks, concrete, rock, specialty/dealership tires, ammunition, smoke detectors, latex paint, liquid meds and inhalers, unknown liquids, commercial waste, glass, scrap metal, pizza boxes, medical marijuana. Keep materials separated, sealed, and labeled.

Questions about FISTA items: Cam Huynh – [email protected], (580) 581-3478.

More info on the Cleanout: [email protected].

Also on Nov. 7, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., enjoy the 6th Annual Chili & Cornbread Cookoff at the Lawton Farmers Market. Proceeds support United Way of Southwest Oklahoma.